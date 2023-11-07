Getting pulled over is the worst and it happens all the time, even to those of us who are going the speed limit and staying off our phones.

It’s a cop's job to find the miscreants in the area and doing the sit-and-wait tactic is pretty common but also annoying. Even when I'm going the exact speed limit and simply being a good member of society, seeing a cop on the side of the road makes my heart jump.

A lawyer in Texas has some great advice for when you get pulled over and a cop is using his cop skills to try and catch you in the act of something (even when it's nothing). Texas Chancla on TikTok has 969.5 k followers and some good tactics for when you run into the law.

There are four questions you’re usually asked when you get pulled over and they may seem innocent but can get you in trouble if you don’t answer correctly.

Do you know how fast you were going?

Can I search your car?

Where are you coming from?

Do you know why I pulled you over?

All pretty basic questions but there are some things you should say to avoid admitting guilt and to maintain your privacy.

The Texas Chancla says to answer the first question with “I was going the speed limit”. This allows you to not admit guilt and lessen the reason why they pulled you over. He also said that if you say you don’t know, a cop can pull any number out and there's nothing you can do about it.

Don’t say yes to a cop asking to search your car. If they had probable cause, they would already be doing it.

When a cop asks where you are coming from, they honestly don’t need to know that. One time in high school I was pulled over and that question caught me off guard because I had just come from the movies with some friends. I told him that and he was nice, it was a simple issue with my plate light being out. However, what does that have to do with where I came from?

Just say you’re trying to get home.

Lastly, if you’re asked if you know why you have been pulled over, just say no. Don’t admit guilt because that is all the evidence they need.

Now, I will say that cops have a job to do, and this is standard procedure so don’t be rude. Just remain calm and answer the questions in the above fashion. These guys put their lives on the line often and also spend their time saving lives, so they deserve respect the same as you.