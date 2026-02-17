Did You Know Robert Duvall Only Acted in One Movie Filmed in Utah?

While much of Duvall’s Western work was filmed in Texas, New Mexico or Canada, he does have a Utah connection. He appeared in the faith-based drama Breakthrough, which was primarily filmed in and around Salt Lake City and other northern Utah communities. Utah’s growing film industry and competitive tax incentives have attracted numerous productions in recent years, and Breakthrough utilized the state’s winter landscapes and local neighborhoods to portray a Missouri setting.

OSCAR WINNER

Though Utah has not been a frequent backdrop in Duvall’s legendary career, his participation in a production filmed there adds a small but notable tie between the Oscar-winning actor and the Beehive State, another chapter in a body of work that spans generations and genres.

TENDER MERCIES

Few actors have built a film career as respected and enduring as Robert Duvall. Over more than six decades, Duvall has become synonymous with powerful, understated performances across dramas, crime films and Westerns. He first gained major attention as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird, then cemented his place in Hollywood with his role as Tom Hagen in The Godfather and its sequel. In 1983, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Tender Mercies, further proving his range and depth as a leading man.

WESTERN COWBOY RIDES AWAY

Duvall has long been associated with Westerns and Americana storytelling. His portrayal of Augustus “Gus” McCrae in Lonesome Dove remains one of the most beloved performances in television Western history. He has also starred in films such as Open Range and The Apostle, the latter of which he also wrote and directed.

Duvall passed away this week at the age of 95.