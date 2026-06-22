The case against Tyler Robinson continues to move toward a major July hearing, with new court rulings shaping what evidence the judge will hear and how much of the proceeding the public may be able to see.

Potential Death Sentence

Robinson, 23, is accused of shooting and killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025. He faces a potential death sentence if convicted. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6 through July 10, when a judge will decide whether prosecutors have enough evidence for the case to move toward trial.

Hearsay Evidence Allowed

On Monday, 4th District Judge Tony Graf ruled that hearsay evidence will be allowed during the preliminary hearing. That includes a video-recorded interview with Robinson’s former roommate, Lance Twiggs, whom the court says Robinson had been in a romantic relationship with. Graf also denied a defense request to force Twiggs to testify in person, saying the defense had not shown that live cross-examination would be likely to defeat probable cause at this stage of the case. The ruling matters because a preliminary hearing is not a trial. Graf noted that guilt or innocence is not decided at this point, and the state need only meet a lower burden of proof.

Contempt Ruling Still Pending

Two other major issues are still pending. Robinson’s attorneys want the Utah County Attorney’s Office held in contempt over public comments about an ATF ballistics report. They argue prosecutors violated a court order and prejudiced the jury pool. Prosecutors say they were correcting misleading media reports about inconclusive evidence.

Renewed Push to Deny Cameras

The defense is also renewing its push to keep cameras and microphones out of the July hearing, arguing media coverage could damage Robinson’s right to a fair trial. Graf is now expected to rule Friday on both the contempt issue and the renewed camera request.