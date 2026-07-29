Monsoon Moisture Brings Rain, Heat Relief to Washington County

Monsoon moisture made its way through St. George and Washington County this week, bringing a familiar Southern Utah mix of welcome rain, sudden downpours, gusty winds and renewed flash flood concerns. Residents who have been dealing with extreme summer heat and dry conditions were offered rain as a break. Monsoon storms can cool temperatures, settle dust and provide short-term moisture for desert landscapes that badly need it. They can also help ease fire danger, especially in areas where vegetation has been drying out for weeks.

Moisture at a Cost

But in Washington County, monsoon moisture always comes with a warning. Heavy rain can fall quickly over a small area, overwhelming dry washes, streets and low crossings before many people realize conditions have changed. The National Weather Service continues to remind residents that slot canyons, dry washes and small streams can become dangerous during monsoon season. Washington County Emergency Management also warns that flash flooding can happen with little or no notice. That is especially important in a region filled with arroyos, washes, steep terrain and burn scars, where water can move fast even when rain is falling miles away.

Monsoon Pattern

The storms are part of the broader Southwest monsoon pattern, which typically brings summer moisture into southern Utah from July into September. Some storms bring soaking rain, while others produce lightning and wind with only limited moisture at the surface.

Listen Here: Washington County Emergency Management Director Jason Bradley on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

Enjoy the cooler air and rain, but do not take monsoon storms lightly. Avoid flooded roads, stay out of washes during storms, and keep an eye on official weather alerts before heading into canyons or low-lying areas.