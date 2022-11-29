Romney Reacts To Trump Dinner With West, Fuentes

(Washington, DC) -- Senator Mitt Romney is criticizing former President Donald Trump for having dinner with rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. The Utah Republican told various news outlets yesterday that the recent dinner at Mar-a-Lago was disgusting, calling the decision to invite them "a character issue." Romney went on to say "there is no bottom to the degree he is willing to degrade himself, and the country for that matter." The senator added that Trump should not be the Republican nominee for president in 2024 and that he hopes Trump won't keep "hanging over our party like a gargoyle."

