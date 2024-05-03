S. Utah Discovering Exciting Weekend Of Shows On KDXU

At KDXU, we're very proud of our weekday shows, including my daily call-in show (9-10 daily), as well as the capable Rush Limbaugh replacements, Travis and Sexton (10-1 each weekday). And everyone loves Sean Hannity (1-4 weekdays), Ben Shapiro (4-5) and the growing popularity of Matt Walsh (5-6).

Mark Levin is still making waves every weeknight from 6-9 p.m.

But our weekend shows are really starting to catch some momentum.

The fact that Bryan Hyde is on both nights on weekends helps, but the other shows are also gaining momentum.

On early Saturdays, we have two great 30-minutes shows in the 6 a.m. hour with Infotrak and Medicare Moment.

At 7 a.m. Infotrak is on again. followed by Gary Sorensen and the Morris Columbus travel show at 7:30 a.m.

At 8:05, catch Teton Wealth Group, then Medicare Moment again.

In the 9 a.m. hour, you can hear Dr. Ward Wagner with Dixie Chiropractic (Disc Herniation Clinic), then Tyler and Jaren with We Win Injury Law take to the microphone.

At 10 a.m., Boss Financial owns the hour and at 11:05, after Fox news, we have a strong travel show when Larry Gelwix and Morris Columbus Travel take the airwaves over.

Gelwix, nicknamed "The Travel Guru," leaves Utah and hits exotic locales around the globe, be it Hawaii, the Caribbean or somewhere in Europe. His show runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Then Kim Komando dispenses trends, insider tips and advice on technology from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. She's as funny as she is beautiful. But most importantly, she knows her stuff.

At 4 p.m. Saturdays, we feature the Larry Kudlow Show. Larry is the former director of the National Economic Council for the United States and the 75-year-old from New Jersey gives us advice and news from the financial and political world (4 p.m.-6 p.m.) every Saturday.

At 6 p.m. Saturdays we have a couple of 30-minute shows. Infotrak, hosted by Chris Whitting, tackles current topics like Artificial Intelligence and poverty in the USA, while A Medicare Moment With Martha helps decode the ever-complicated field of Medicare.

At 7 p.m. Saturdays, we get three hours of the anti-groupthink musings of Bryan Hyde.

Sunday morning features an hour of golf with "Golf With Jay Delsing.", followed by a poignant biblical sermon by local pastor Jimi Kestin. His show, running from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. is called Arise and Shine.

Another Sunday sermon features Rick Hughes at 8 a.m. called The Flotline. Also in the 8 o'clock hour we have the History of The Saints (8:35 a.m.).

After news at 9 is another great sermon, this one by local Good Way. At 9:30 a.m. Sunday we have Music and The Spoken Word.

Clay and Buck's weekend edition follows from 10-1, then Hannity weekend plays from 1-4 p.m.

From 4-6 p.m. we have the RM World Travel Show and then two more stimulating hours of The Bryan Hyde Show from 6-8 p.m.

Coast-to-coast takes over from there.

All-totaled, that's 36 hours of topnotch programming on KDXU every single weekend.

Get our free mobile app