We're used to hot temperatures in Southern Utah.

In fact, many of us stay inside (for the most part) during the months of July and August as daily temps soar over 100-degrees, sometimes reaching 110 or higher (the all-time high temperature in St. George is 117 degrees).

So getting toasty is nothing new to us.

However, we're used to May being a little more user friendly.

In a normal year, early May comes in at about 80 degrees and even by the end of the month, 90 degrees or higher are abnormal.

When I called up the forecast for my morning show earlier today, the forecast was very un-May-like.

Today, 96 degrees. Tomorrow the same. Friday, 98 degrees. Then 99 by Sunday and perhaps 100 on Monday. The 7-day forecast says 103 on Wednesday.

It's like we skipped spring and went straight to summer.

According to Weatherspark.com, "The hot season lasts for 3.5 months, from June 1 to September 16, with an average daily high temperature above 92°F. The hottest month of the year in Saint George is July, with an average high of 102°F and low of 76°F."

The good news is this: When we've historically had an early start to the hot temps, we generally have had a bit of an early end to the heat as well.

That means that although this last week of May has been smokin' hot, the end of summer may come in late August or early September.

That could be great news for football players, who generally endure the "Hell Week" of two-a-days in August as the season approaches.

Courtesy weatherspark.com Courtesy weatherspark.com loading...

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi