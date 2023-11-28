December is a time of celebration for many, but it is also when Winter really starts to set in and that is when Seasonal Affective Disorder comes into play.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health SAD starts in the late Fall and early Winter.

“SAD is a type of depression characterized by a recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting about 4−5 months out of the year. The signs and symptoms of SAD include those associated with depression as well as disorder-specific symptoms that differ for winter-pattern versus summer-pattern SAD.”—NIMH

So, people have to deal with this for a few months out of the year, and with holiday stress added on, it can be pretty tough.

Some of the symptoms include:

Persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” mood most of the day, nearly every day, for at least 2 weeks

Feelings of hopelessness or pessimism

Feelings of irritability, frustration, or restlessness

Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or helplessness

Loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies and activities

Decreased energy, fatigue, or feeling slowed down

Difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions

Changes in sleep or appetite or unplanned weight changes

Physical aches or pains, headaches, cramps, or digestive problems that do not have a clear physical cause and do not go away with treatment

Thoughts of death or suicide or suicide attempts

SAD Winter symptoms are:

Oversleeping (hypersomnia)

Overeating, particularly with a craving for carbohydrates, leading to weight gain

Social withdrawal (feeling like “hibernating”)

A few ways to treat SAD include light therapy, psychotherapy, antidepressants, and Vitamin D. If you know someone who has the symptoms reach out to local help centers.