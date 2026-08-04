Arizona Fugitive Captured After Hours-Long SWAT Standoff in Washington County

A weekend arrest in Southern Utah turned into a dramatic reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face when tracking down wanted fugitives.

Authorities tell KDXU News that a man wanted on a felony probation violation warrant out of Arizona was taken into custody in Hildale after an hours-long standoff that ended with the Washington County Metro SWAT Team deploying tear gas into the attic of a home. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Curtis Reef Cooke, was wanted by Mohave County authorities on underlying charges of arson of an occupied structure and aggravated assault.

Attempt to Flee

According to court documents, the incident began Saturday when officers spotted Cooke driving a golf cart in Hildale. Police say he attempted to flee by driving through a residential yard before abandoning the cart and running into a nearby home to avoid arrest. Officers established a perimeter, but the situation escalated after a child inside the residence reportedly told police the suspect was armed with a handgun.

Tear Gas Deployed

With the suspect refusing to surrender, members of the Washington County Metro SWAT Team and the Washington County Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team responded to the scene. After several hours of negotiations failed, officers deployed tear gas into the home's attic, where investigators believed Cooke was hiding.

The tactic worked.

Police say Cooke fell through the ceiling while trying to escape the gas before attempting to run again. SWAT officers quickly took him into custody, and investigators say they recovered a loaded handgun from his waistband during the arrest. The incident highlights the close working relationship between law enforcement agencies in Southern Utah and neighboring Arizona. Communities like Hildale, Colorado City and other border towns routinely see cooperation between agencies because suspects can easily cross state lines.

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Fortunately, no officers, residents or bystanders were reported injured during the operation. Cooke was booked into the Washington County Jail and is expected to face extradition proceedings before being returned to Arizona to answer the outstanding charges.