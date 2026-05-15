Climate Strange: Gov. Cox Issues Frost Disaster Relief for Northern Utah Farmers

In Southern Utah, we are already living in a different reality. While residents in St. George are cranking the AC and watching the mercury climb past 100 degrees, our neighbors to the north are grappling with a "wacky winter" hangover that has become devastating. It is a strange atmospheric irony: we are applying sunscreen in the desert sun while farmers in ten Utah counties are surveying the wreckage of a season lost to ice.

The "Bloom and Bust" Cycle

The crisis began with a record-warm March that tricked Utah’s fruit trees into an early, optimistic bloom. However, the high-pressure system that gave us a head start on summer was followed by brutal cold snaps on April 3–4 and April 17–18. For counties like Box Elder, Cache, and Utah, the result was a "bloom and bust" cycle that wiped out nearly 100% of certain harvests.

Governor Spencer Cox has officially declared a state of emergency in these affected regions, opening the door to state and federal disaster relief. The damage is extensive, hitting apricots, sweet and tart cherries, plums, peaches, and apples. Local staples like Pyne Farms in Utah County reported a total loss, a heartbreaking outcome for a vendor so central to the Wasatch Front’s farmers' markets.

A Message from the Governor

In a statement accompanying the emergency order, Governor Cox emphasized the urgency of the situation. "Due to an unexpected freeze in April following unseasonably warm conditions, many are facing devastating crop losses," Cox said. "This is the time in the season when emergency resources have the best chance to make a real difference in our farmers' ability to survive and recover."

The Water Paradox

The freeze is only half the battle. With a record-low snowpack—the source of 95% of our water—and average temperatures nearly 3 degrees above the previous record, Utah’s agricultural community is caught between the extremes. While we in the South enjoy the triple digits, the rest of the state is being reminded that in Utah, the weather doesn't just change—it strikes. For the next 30 days, these emergency measures will provide a lifeline to the producers who feed our state, helping them weather a season that has been anything but predictable.