SGPD Respond to Fight Involving 20 Minors at Youth Care Facility

A large fight broke out at Vive Adolescent Care in St. George on the evening of April 28 with over a dozen police vehicles on the scene to put a stop to the altercation.

According to Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell from the St. George Police Department, a group of minors started the conflict and dragged staff members of the facility into the fight.

Officer Mitchell said, “We were called over there because there was a big fight in progress between 20 kids and some staff members. Agencies include the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Tech PD, and us [SGPD.”

About 20 minors were involved in the fight, and someone on the scene called the police as the dangerous situation continued to grow. Fortunately, no one was injured enough to be transported to St. George Regional Hospital, but a staff member reportedly said he will take legal action against one of the minors involved.

Officer Mitchell said, “It was kind of chaotic and a little bit stressful there for a minute, but it looked like they were going about their business when they had some kids that decided to start a fight. We didn’t end up transporting anyone, and medical did respond to check some people out but nobody was transported.”

According to Officer Mitchell, the staff at Vive Adolescent Care usually handle these types of conflicts without involving the police, but the fight got to the point where someone at the scene decided to contact the authorities.

Again, no arrests were made, and no one was transported to the hospital, but a staff member will take legal action against one of the minors involved in the situation.

Thank you to Officer Tiffany Mitchell for speaking with KDXU on the matter.

St. George Brush Fire April 2024 Gallery Credit: Elle Cabrera