KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 215

Statewide News – 05/20/24

Utah’s Invisible Condition Identification Symbol for Drivers

The Driver’s License Division for the State of Utah has introduced a new way for authorities to accommodate drivers with certain medical conditions.

The Invisible Condition Identification Symbol is a free process that allows drivers to register their “invisible condition” into police records. If you’re ever in a traffic stop, then the police officer will see the symbol on your license and will make the proper decision in correlation with your condition.

Officer William Dehart from the St. George Police Department explained the benefits of the symbol on the SGPD Facebook page.

Search for Missing Southern Utah Woman Begins in Kane County

Deputies from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Southern Utah woman who was last seen in Kane County.

Courtney Lynn Townsend, 32, was reported missing in November 2023 with her family pushing forward with the search through the past six months.

Search parties combed through Duck Creek where they found Townsend’s vehicle around the time she was reported missing. The search is still ongoing.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/20/24

Duchesne Basketball Team Under Investigation in Southern Utah

Police in Southern Utah are investigating an alleged sexual assault case involving the Duchesne High School boys basketball team.

The incident reportedly occurred at a Cedar City hotel during a state basketball tournament in February. Details are scarce on this case due to the reported involvement of minors.

The case was initially investigated by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office but has since been transferred over to the Cedar City Police Department.

Motorcyclist in Southern Utah Sustains Head Trauma in Accident

A motorcyclist was transported to St. George Regional Hospital via helicopter on May 19 after an accident involving a group of motor bikers on State Route 18 near mile marker 35.

The front biker was preparing to make a turn by slowing down, which the rear biker wasn’t prepared for. The rear motorcyclist reportedly collided with the front biker, resulting in reported head trauma including a possible skull fracture.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told members of the press that the biker wasn’t wearing a helmet when the accident occurred.

Ivins Police Chief Retires from the Position

Ivins and Santa Clara Police Chief Bob Flowers will retire after holding the position for 16 years.

Flowers has been the chief of police since the Ivins and Santa Clara Police Departments merged 12 years ago.

Flowers isn’t done with the working life yet as he will be taking the head security position for the Black Desert Resort in Ivins. His responsibilities will also include assisting with the upcoming PGA tournament later this year.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton is now back to his usual duties as News Director of Townsquare Media Southern Utah. New articles will be coming out at the usual times once again, which includes a fully stocked Sunrise Stories every weekday morning. Stockton thanks all of you for reading and for being so patient with him this past week.

Happy Monday!