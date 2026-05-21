You Can’t Fly In/Out of SGU During a Certain Week this Summer. Here’s Why…

If you’ve flown out of St. George Regional Airport (SGU) recently, you already know how fast our local hub is growing to keep pace with Southern Utah's booming population. To ensure the airfield remains safe and highly efficient for years to come, SGU is moving forward with a crucial Taxiway Rehabilitation project.

Proactively Reconstructing

The extensive project involves removing and replacing aging asphalt surfaces on the airport's primary taxiway. Over time, the heavy weight of regional commercial jets can degrade airfield pavement, especially when battling the area's notorious expansive clay soils. By proactively reconstructing these high-traffic sections, the city is reinforcing structural integrity and ensuring smoother aircraft transitions.

Closure Dates

Because this construction directly connects to the airfield, pilots and passengers should prepare for a temporary disruption. Runway 01/19 will be completely closed for five consecutive days, from July 28 through August 1, 2026, to allow crews to safely reconstruct the vital A2 connecting taxiway.

Big Upgrades Taking Off

Despite the brief upcoming closure, this infrastructure investment coincides with a massive era of expansion for SGU. In fact, local travelers have a brand new reason to celebrate: you can now fly non-stop from SGU to Chicago starting this coming weekend! This highly anticipated route opens up an indispensable gateway to the Midwest, making business travel and vacations easier than ever.

Listen Here: SGU Director Dustin Warren on Southern U-Talk

Additionally, passengers looking out the window will notice a striking new landmark on the horizon. The long-awaited SGU air traffic control tower is rapidly nearing completion. Standing over 80 feet tall, the tower represents a historic shift for Southern Utah aviation, transitioning local flight coordination out of remote California centers and into the hands of on-site operators. Between pristine new taxiways, a local tower, and non-stop service to the Windy City, SGU is officially soaring into the future.