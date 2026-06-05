Park-n-Slide Part of New St. George Parking Structure

When navigating a municipal parking garage, most people expect a tedious trek down a concrete stairwell or a slow elevator ride. However, downtown visitors in St. George will soon have a much faster—and wildly unconventional—third option: a pair of massive slides attached directly to the exterior of the structure.

Not One, But Two Slides

The City of St. George is installing two large slides on the new parking garage adjacent to City Hall. One of the thrilling chutes begins on the fourth floor, while the other launches between the third and fourth floors, with both funneling riders safely down to the ground-level plaza.

Breaking Down the Barriers at City Hall

The $400,000 project is funded through RAP tax revenues approved by voters in 2024 and serves as a deliberate effort to make the downtown civic area a welcoming, family-friendly destination.

"We didn’t want City Hall to be a place that people were intimidated about," explained David Cordero with St. George City. "We want it to be the people’s building, so just like going to a park, right? We’ll have a slide just right next to a city building."

Courtesy: City of St. George Courtesy: City of St. George loading...

Cordero noted that while the city boasts over a hundred slides in traditional playgrounds, this unique civic installation aims to break down the sterile atmosphere often associated with local government. "We wanted everybody to feel part of it," he added.

Safety and the Southern Utah Sun

The towering attraction has naturally sparked a few community questions regarding safety and the blazing Southern Utah climate. Addressing safety concerns, Cordero emphasized that riders assume their own risk, much like utilizing any standard park swing or slide. To tackle the notorious summer heat, the city plans to plant strategic trees nearby to provide essential shade and keep the metal surfaces cool.

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For those who prefer a traditional descent, the garage will still maintain its stairs and elevators. But for the young and young-at-heart looking for an adrenaline rush, the slides are officially scheduled to open this July.

"I think kids will enjoy it. I think adults will enjoy it," Cordero said. "I think it’s going to be a great, great asset for our community."