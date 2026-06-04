House Passes Rep. Maloy’s GEO Act to Slash Red Tape on Southern Utah Geothermal Projects

Powering the Future: How a New Bipartisan Energy Bill Puts Southern Utah in the Geothermal Driver’s Seat

Southern Utah has another massive asset: world-class geothermal energy potential. Our region is already paving the way for next-generation domestic power through groundbreaking initiatives like Fervo Energy’s Cape Station project in Beaver County. Yet, for too long, the promise of affordable, clean, and reliable energy has been tied up in red tape.

That narrative is officially changing. The U.S. House of Representatives just passed a crucial, bipartisan package of geothermal energy reforms explicitly designed to slash bureaucratic delays and accelerate permitting timelines.

The GEO Act: Ending "Permit Limbo"

At the heart of this legislative victory is the Geothermal Energy Opportunity (GEO) Act, a bill introduced by our very own Representative Celeste Maloy (UT-02). For local developers, the biggest hurdle to expanding American energy production isn't a lack of innovation—it’s the unpredictable timeline of federal paperwork. Because roughly 90% of U.S. geothermal resources sit on federal lands, projects frequently stall out for years even after exhaustive environmental reviews are finished.

Rep. Maloy’s legislation directly tackles this bottleneck by mandating a strict 60-day timeline for federal agencies to either approve or deny geothermal permits once environmental reviews wrap up.

“Utah has shown what’s possible when innovation meets abundant natural resources, but too often promising energy projects get trapped in years of unnecessary delays,” said Rep. Maloy. “This package creates more certainty, improves coordination, and ensures that agencies make timely decisions. Reliable energy projects cannot power homes, businesses, and communities if they are stuck waiting on paperwork.”

Why This Matters Locally

For Southern Utah communities, this means more than just a streamlined federal process. It translates directly to economic growth, high-paying energy sector jobs in rural counties, and a more resilient local power grid.

Listen Here: Rep. Celeste Maloy Joins Southern U-Talk w/Dale Desmond

By empowering the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) with better coordination tools and creating predictable frameworks for public land development, this package ensures Utah remains the undisputed capital of geothermal innovation. As these advanced technologies mature, Southern Utah is perfectly positioned to turn our underground heat into everyday power, ensuring our homes and businesses are fueled by reliable, affordable, and locally sourced American energy.