Arrest Made in St. George Costco Bomb Threat

A months-long investigation into a series of deeply disturbing, hate-fueled phone calls targeting a local business has culminated in an arrest across state lines. According to an official update from local authorities and reporting from 890 KDXU, a Nevada man has been taken into custody for making terroristic threats against the St. George Costco.

Threatening Phone Calls

The unsettling situation began at the start of 2026 when employees at the St. George Costco location started receiving threatening phone calls from an unidentified male. During these calls, the individual used explicit racial slurs, discriminatory language, and went so far as to threaten to blow up the retail warehouse unless store management fired minority and LGBTQ+ employees.

Cross-Border Collaboration Leads to Capture

Detectives with the St. George Police Department launched an extensive investigation into the digital communication footprints, ultimately tracking the phone records and identifying the suspect as 46-year-old Ramchand Rattan of Las Vegas. Because Rattan was operating out of Nevada, local authorities requested critical assistance from the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (VFAST) to execute a warrant. Police tell KDXU News that on May 26, 2026, VFAST tracked Rattan to Las Vegas, where he was apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

Read More: Shocking Threat Called in Multiple Times to Costco in St. George

Reflecting on the interstate operation, Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield issued a stark warning to those who attempt to use distance to evade the law: "Terroristic threats will not be tolerated. This arrest is a reminder that when someone threatens our communities and crosses state lines, law enforcement partners will work together to bring them in."

Debt of Gratitude

The community and local leadership owe a debt of gratitude to the St. George Police Department, the U.S. Marshals, and all the regional law enforcement personnel involved in resolving this terrifying case and ensuring the safety of local retail workers.