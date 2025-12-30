Here’s How S.N.A.P Benefits Will Change in Utah for 2026.

As you may have heard this morning on Southern U-Talk on KDXU with Dale Desmond, starting January 1, 2026, Utah is implementing a significant policy shift for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Under the newly passed H.B. 403, residents can no longer use SNAP benefits to purchase soft drinks. This change, approved by the USDA as part of the federal "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, defines soft drinks as any non-alcoholic, carbonated beverage sweetened with sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The ban specifically targets sodas and diet sodas. However, several exceptions remain: you can still purchase beverages that are more than 50% fruit or vegetable juice, as well as milk, milk products, and milk substitutes like soy or almond milk. While early versions of the bill included a ban on candy, that provision was removed, meaning sweets and snack foods like chips and cookies remain eligible for now.

What You Can Still Buy

Beyond the soda restrictions, the core of the program remains focused on staple groceries:

Produce: All fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables.

Proteins: Meat, poultry, fish, eggs, beans, and nuts.

Grains: Breads, cereals, rice, and pasta.

Dairy: Milk, cheese, and yogurt.

Sustainability: Seeds and plants intended to grow food for the household.

Always Prohibited

It is important to remember that SNAP has long-standing restrictions on non-food and luxury items. Benefits cannot be used for:

Alcohol & Tobacco: Beer, wine, liquor, and cigarettes.

Hot Foods: Any prepared food sold hot at the point of sale (like rotisserie chicken or hot pizza).

Health Items: Vitamins, medicines, and any product with a "Supplement Facts" label.

Household Goods: Pet food, cleaning supplies, paper products, and hygiene items.

This change marks Utah as one of the first states in the nation to restrict specific food categories based on nutritional value, a move state leaders say is aimed at reducing chronic disease and improving public health.

