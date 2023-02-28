Southern Utah Arrest Made In Tooele County Murder

Southern Utah Arrest Made In Tooele County Murder

(Washington County, UT)  --  A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a man in Tooele County.  Alejandro Moore was arrested over the weekend in Washington County, more than a week after the victim was found dead.  He was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility following a traffic stop.  The victim was found off Interstate 80 with multiple gunshot wounds.

