Southern Utah Arrest Made In Tooele County Murder

(Washington County, UT) -- A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a man in Tooele County. Alejandro Moore was arrested over the weekend in Washington County, more than a week after the victim was found dead. He was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility following a traffic stop. The victim was found off Interstate 80 with multiple gunshot wounds.

WHICH CAME FIRST? THE ST. GEORGE TABERNACLE OR... Can you guess which thing is older? The St. George Utah Tabernacle or...