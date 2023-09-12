A 16-year-old boy unfortunately passed away on the morning of September 12 near Apple Valley and Hurricane.

The crash occurred before 6 a.m. on State Route 59 just a few miles west of Apple Valley at mile post 14.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, which was a Chevrolet Silverado pickup that contained four teenage passengers.

According to reports from the Utah Highway Patrol, the teen driving the truck was attempting to pass a slower vehicle.

Once he passed said vehicle, he then overcorrected while returning to his lane, sending the pickup off the left shoulder of the route, rolling multiple times, and ejecting three of the four passengers out of the vehicle.

One of the teens who fell out of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene while the three other teenagers were sent to St. George Regional Hospitals with varying injuries of minor variety.

The three teens who were ejected from the vehicle were reportedly not wearing seat belts. The only one who wasn’t launched from the pickup was wearing a seatbelt.

The identities of both the teen who passed and the three injured are being kept under wraps while the investigation continues.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, both lanes in the area were temporarily shut down to clear out the wreckage but have since opened for travel.

Since this case involves minors, the names of teenagers involved in the crash may not be disclosed unless their families come forward with the announcement. Regardless, our hearts go out to any of the friends and family of the victims in the crash.

Stay safe out there.