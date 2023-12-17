A woman was left in critical condition following a rollover crash on I-15 in St. George by mile marker 20.

The reason is still unknown as to why the woman veered off the freeway in her truck while towing a trailer on December 16, but a spokesperson from the Utah Highway Patrol said their currently investigating the incident.

The woman’s identity has not been announced, but according the Washington County Community Watch, the woman’s health is improving.

Admin Erin Stubbs Tapia said in an update, “Her sister has confirmed she will be ok.”

Said sister is named as Connie Brockmeier McGregor on Facebook who provided a statement regarding her sister’s health.

McGregor said, “I am the sister of the driver. We are here at St. George Regional. She has lacerations and fractured ribs. She is going to be OK. Thank you to all of those who stopped to help. We are picking up her dog in the morning. He is fine. Tonight, we are counting our blessings.”

As the sister mentioned, a dog with the woman when the crash occurred, but somehow managed to escape uninjured while its master suffered the brunt of the crash.

We’ll be sure to provide updates on this situation as more facts come to light, but until then, here’s one tip from the Utah Highway Patrol they said is of vital importance.

Please wear your seat belt. While there has been no confirmation as to if the woman was wearing her seat belt or not, wearing your seat belt has a very high probability of saving your life.

Thank you to Erin Stubbs Tapia for providing information to the public via the Washington County Community Watch Facebook Group.

Stay safe.