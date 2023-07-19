KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 15

Statewide News – 07/19/23

Utah Highway Patrol Want to Win “Best Looking Cruiser” in America

Authorities from the Utah Highway Patrol are looking to win the Best-Looking Cruiser in America Contest.

Their UHP Dodge Charger landed in 12th last year and is featured in the American Association of State Trooper’s Calendar for November 2023.

More than 16,000 people voted in the contest last year, and the UHP said residents can help them win by casting their vote before July 31.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/19/23

I-15 Continues to See Traffic Accidents Near Construction Site in St. George

Residents can’t seem to catch a break with the traffic on I-15 between Exits 10 and 13 thanks to a motorcycle accident that closed the Northbound lanes for about an hour in the afternoon of July 18.

Injuries were reported, but no details have been given on the condition of those affected.

Multiple vehicle accidents have taken place around that construction site, so be careful when partaking in your commute through that area.

Virgin River May Have a Harmful Algae Infestation in St. George

A puppy is dead from what was described as “classic symptoms” of exposure to a toxic algae bloom after playing in the Virgin River near the RV Rental Pad-senior community and Mall Drive.

The report comes from the state’s Department of Environmental Quality on July 14. The department detected signs of the algae in that stretch of the Virgin River.

Anyone planning to go skimboarding near that area, or just looking to relax by the river during these hot weeks in St. George should avoid that area.

Utah Food Bank Will Have a Mobile Pantry Later This Month

The Utah Food bank will have a mobile pantry site on July 28 at 511 S. Valley View Dr.

The pantry will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will hand out food to those in need.

All you need to do is provide your name, number of family members, zip code and signature. Proof of income is not required to get food from the pantry.

“Orange Alert” Issued by City of St. George to Save Energy

Officials of the City of St. George have issued an “Orange Alert” to residents of the Southern Utah city.

An “Orange Alert” is an initiative to try and save energy. The city recommends not using major appliances that consume energy from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., which are the peak times for energy consumption.

The city also recommends closing your blinds on the south and west side of your home if you can and set your thermostat to no lower than 78 degrees.

Could Residents be Fined for Overuse of Water?

Washington County Commissioner Adam Snow was on The Andy Griffin Show on July 18 where he had a discussion with Andy Griffin about the possibility of charging money for overuse of water.

This comes during a time where Las Vegas is charging residents for over usage of water, and some success has actually come from that.

Despite that success, Snow would rather educate than punish. Snow said they had an educational convention two years ago with the Washington County Water Conservation District, and they were able to save over 400 million gallons of water through this convention.

So don’t expect any fines for overusing water anytime soon

