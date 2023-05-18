Southern Utah Celebrating National Bike To Work Day Friday

Get in a workout, save some gas, and get some swag tomorrow as part of National Bike To Work Day.

The City of St. George joins the rest of the nation in celebrating National Bike to Work Day, Friday (May 19) from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

At three locations sprinkled around town, all bicyclists, tricyclists, scooter riders — anyone aboard self-propelled wheeled transportation — can stop at a Bike to Work station and receive snacks and swag.

“National Bike to Work Day advocates for the health and road safety of drivers and others who use the road,” said Lloyd Sutton, St. George’s Active Transportation Coordinator. “Bike to Work Day raises awareness of cyclists who commute to work and provides a fun incentive for those who want to give it a try.”

Bike to Work station locations are as follows:

Downtown: Zion Square (20 N Main Street)

Crosby Family Confluence Park (1953. S Convention Center Drive)

Sun River Trailhead: Bluegrass Way and Arrowhead Canyon Drive (1310 Bluegrass Way)

St. George was named a Silver level “Bicycle Friendly Community” in 2022 due to its efforts in creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities, while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices. With over 40 parks, 67 miles of paved trails and 21 miles of on-street bike lanes, St. George is a great place for a scenic or destination-bound bike ride.

Sponsored by the City of St. George, Southwest Utah Public Health Department, Chick-fil-a and Einstein Bagel at Red Rock Commons, Bike to Work Day will be fun for everyone on a set of wheels — even if their destination is not work. The St. George Bicycle Collective will provide minor mechanical support while Healthy Dixie Council and USU Extension offer a ride on the Bike Blender and fruit smoothies at Crosby Family Confluence Park.

“Riding a bike to work is a fun way to switch up my commute,” Sutton added. “I find it stress-relieving riding along our scenic trails and bike lanes, getting some physical activity while having a few minutes to enjoy being outside before a day at the office.”

For more information, go to www.sgcity.org/biketowork