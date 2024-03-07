Respiratory illnesses are on the decline in Southern Utah according to a CDC press release on March 1.

Along with the news, the CDC has updated the guidelines for dealing with COVID-19 to make them more like the guidelines surrounding other respiratory viruses like the flu.

As a part of these guideline updates, the CDC reminded everyone to stay up to date on their vaccinations if possible. Not just for COVID-19, but for flu and other respiratory viruses.

The CDC said their wastewater detection found COVID-19 cases dropped by over 67% in the middle of February. This kind of low hasn’t been seen since September 2023.

That’s not to say you won’t get sick as we enter the Spring season, but it does make things a little simpler.

The new guidelines for isolation when dealing with a case of COVID-19 is much more lax than what it was before.

The CDC recommends one day of isolation with no fever after receiving a positive test result. This is similar to what the CDC recommends for more common viral illnesses like the flu and even the common cold.

Here are some ways you can save yourself the trouble and prevent any kind of illness from coming into your home.

The CDC says staying up to date on your vaccines is a large factor in preventing the distribution of respiratory illnesses. If you don’t want a vaccine, then the CDC still recommends you practice good hygiene by covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Be very generous with how often you wash/sanitize your hands, especially if you touch a surface that is used by other people.

Adding more fresh air into your home can also help your health in the long run. If you can’t open a window, you can also use an air purifier to freshen up your home.

Stay healthy out there.

In Memoriam: 2024 Deaths A look at those we've lost in 2024. Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp