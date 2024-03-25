Families around Southern Utah are mourning the loss of a young couple who were unfortunately killed in a motorcycle accident involving a semi-truck.

Owen Hart and Athena Taylor were engaged during the Christmas season of 2023 with supportive family members celebrating alongside them.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the couple, their friends and family are trying to raise funds for their funeral expenses.

The description said, “On Christmas 2023, Owen asked Athena to spend forever with him. This was to be just the beginning of their love story, filled with dreams of a bright future. Owen and Athena were more than soulmates; they were best friends, seeking adventure and sharing their love for life with everyone around them.”

The page also describes the accident that took the lives of the young couple.

The description said, “On a bright afternoon ride, tragedy struck our beloved friends, Owen Hart and Athena Taylor, in a devastating motorcycle accident, where a semi-truck crossed into their lane and were both taken from this world too soon. They were not just "soon to be" partners in life, but also in their love for adventure, the outdoors, and the thrill of the open road and partners in spirit.”

If you would like to assist the family and friends of Owen and Athena, please click on any of the links within this article to be taken to the GoFundMe page. As of the time of writing, the page has reached just over $21,000 of the $35,000 goal.

The description said, “To honor their memory and help their families during this difficult time, we are raising funds to help the families cover funeral and care expenses. Melissa, Owen's mother, Athena's family, and all those who knew and loved them are deeply grateful for any contributions, no matter how small. Let's come together to support these families as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.”

We here at KDXU extend our condolences to the friends and families involved as they mourn the loss of Owen and Athena.

Stay safe out there.