Southern Utah is gearing up for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve. Whether you’re looking for high-energy fireworks, family-friendly countdowns, or a sophisticated night out, the St. George and Washington areas have something for everyone. Here is your guide to welcoming 2026 under the desert stars.

Spectacular Fireworks and Community Gatherings

The heart of the celebration is at St. George Town Square Park. Festivities begin at 4:00 PM with food vendors and live DJ sets to keep the energy high. For those with young children, a "family fireworks" show will light up the sky at 9:00 PM, followed by the grand midnight display to officially ring in the new year.

If you prefer to avoid the downtown crowds, Washington City is hosting its own fireworks display at 10:00 PM near the Baseball & Softball Complex. It’s a great local alternative with excellent viewing from the Washington City Community Center parking lot.

Family-Friendly Fun

You don't have to stay up late to celebrate! The St. George Children’s Museum hosts its popular "Noon Day Drop," featuring interactive play and a massive balloon release at midday.

Drone Shows and Nightlife

For a modern twist, head to Black Desert Resort in Ivins for a high-tech drone show at 7:00 PM. Afterward, the party continues at their FLO venue for the 21+ crowd. In downtown St. George, Station 2 Bar by Zion Brewery will feature live music and a DJ, while Cottontown Village transforms its historic barn into a themed "Disco Ball" dance party.

If a gourmet meal is your priority, local favorites like Wood Ash Rye and Blues Katz Rock n Roll Grill are offering holiday specials and live entertainment. Sun River's Owl's Nest will feature a live DJ with East Coast Champagne Toast at 9 pm and West Coast Champagne Toast at midnight.

Stay safe, plan your ride ahead of time, and enjoy the red rock views as we step into a bright 2026!