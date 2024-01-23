The death of a teacher from Parowan on New Year’s Eve is now being treated as an aggravated murder investigation.

It’s important to note that most of the details in this story came from an article written by Pat Reavy from KSL. Please go give it a read and show your support by clicking here.

62-year-old Robin Whittle was discovered in her home in Iron County on the evening of December 30 with no details provided on the cause of death...until now. The death of Whittle is now being investigated as murder due to the cause of death being multiple skull fractures, a severe case of brain bleeding, and bruising surrounding her left eye and left ear.

The last person to have seen Whittle alive was reportedly her husband who had been writing a talk for church with Whittle when he fell asleep on the couch. He later woke up and unfortunately found his wife in their bed with blood smeared across her face and left arm with a stain of blood in the center of the bed.

The husband then called emergency personnel who transported his wife to Cedar City Hospital, after which the medical workers flew the unresponsive Whittle to St. George Regional Hospital where she was despairingly declared dead on New Year’s Eve.

According to Reavy’s article, the local police investigators are now searching for a possible motive for Whittle’s murder, but no details have been provided since then.

Whittle is survived by her husband, her six children, and over 20 grandchildren. We here at KDXU would like to extend our condolences to the Whittle family during such a sudden loss.

We’ll provide updates as more information is released.