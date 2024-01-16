Attention men of Southern Utah, this is your one and only warning. Valentine’s Day is now less than one month away, and if you have a sweetheart, that means you need to do something special.

The good news is that if you’re looking for a city-sponsored event in St. George to enjoy the day of love, then direct your attention to the annual Sweetheart Swing.

David Cordero, the communications director for the city of St. George, said it’s the perfect event to make Valentine’s Day more special.

Cordero said, “It’s an annual event on the third floor of the Dixie Academy building, otherwise known as the Children’s Museum building, but every year there’s the sweetheart swing on Valentine’s Day, February 14, from about 7 to 10 p.m. There is live music from the Rebel Jazz Band, and they play a lot of good kind swing music from the 40s and 50s.”

If this sounds like your kind of gig (or more importantly your loved one’s kind of gig), then you’re going to want to act fast.

The Sweetheart Swing only has 150 tickets available at $20 per ticket, and refreshments will also be provided (chances are there will be chocolate).

Cordero said, “This may surprise some people out there, but I actually performed in it for a very brief time when I was a member of a performance swing dance team.”

If you’re still struggling with ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, then you may want to try the Sweetheart Swing. You can order tickets through the city’s official website. If you’re single and still looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day….I wish you luck.