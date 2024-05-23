Southern Utah: Transform Your Junk Drawer Into A Functional Space

Thanks again for clicking on me!

Today let's tackle the "junk drawer."

According to Wikipedia, the junk drawer is "a drawer that stores small, miscellaneous items that are occasionally useful, but have little to no monetary value. Junk drawers are often found in kitchens, but can also be found in home offices, workshops, and businesses.

The most crucial and operative word of that definition is u-s-e-f-u-l!

One of the most common misconceptions about so-called junk drawers is that they are for "putting anything I don't know where it goes."

One of the most overlooked projects I work on is the junk drawer. My clients (@mindeeneatnik on Truth Social) almost always say, "Oh, I don't need that straightened or cleaned out. It's just for my extra stuff."

That is NOT what a junk drawer is for.

Things that belong in a junk drawer:

Scissors

Stamps

Phone chargers

Coins

Thumbtacks

Glue

Fresh batteries

Safety pins

Needle and thread

Screwdriver

Pliers

Spare keys

You business cards

Tape measure

Rubber bands/hair scrunchies

Things that DON'T BELONG in a junk drawer:

Old letters

Used toothpicks

Other people's business cards

Bottle caps

Medication

Knick-knacks

Mystery keys

Old batteries

Broken watches

Outdated phones

Once again, apply that word "useful."

In other words, make your junk drawer a useful part of your house.

It should not be a place where formerly useful things come to die (old phones, batteries, broken gadgets, etc.).

The junk drawer should be a place you turn to when you need a quick fix (hair scrunchy, battery, scissors, etc.).

The other things -- just chuck 'em!

I've got so many more ideas to help you declutter your life, so look for them in future editions of "Decluttering your life with Mindee Neatnik."

* Mindee Neatnik is a St. George resident who takes pride in her married life, her neat-to-a-tee home and her thriving business (Neatnik's DC) of helping Washington County residents clean up their lives. Mindee is married (Brent) and has three perfect children. Well, at least she thinks they are. Reach her on Truth Social at @Mindeeneatnik.