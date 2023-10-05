The Southern Utah Veteran’s Home in Ivins celebrated 10 years of service on Thursday bringing in hundreds of locals to the center.

There were several speakers at the open house including the Executive Director of the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs Gary Harter, UDVMA State Officer Tony Moore, Chief Meteorologist of 2News Sterling Poulson, and Avalon Healthcare CEO Alan Hash.

Since its opening in the summer of 2013, the SUVH has served hundreds of veterans with short-term rehab and long-term care as needed. During that time, it remained almost completely full.

“We are so happy to see the community support that we have had today with the hundreds of people who have shown up to really show that they care about our veterans,” SUVH Director of Admissions and Community Relations Brian Gibson said. “You know, it's not about us who work here. It's about our residents and the service that they gave to our country. And we couldn't have honored them in a better way than what we did here today.”

There was a DJ for music while hamburgers and bratwursts were served to guests and residents who attended the event. Important community leaders like Ivins City mayor Chris Hart were in attendance as well.

“I'm honored for our community to have the home here for a lot of reasons,” Hart said. “It's also a real opportunity for us as a community because at least pre-COVID we had groups that came over and served in a variety of ways here and I think that now, we're sensing that that can resume that again. So that's been special, just the interaction with the residents who live here, the chance to talk to them—I’ve had several friends who have had a residency here, and everyone reports to me that it's just the most remarkable care that you can get anywhere. So, it's a very, very special facility for so many reasons.”

