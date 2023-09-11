Southern Utahns Pay Too Much For These Three Things

Southern Utahns Pay Too Much For These Three Things

Zoonar RF

We all like to save money, but still want quality products or services.

Unfortunately, we all too often save money and get stuck with something cheap. Or we pay a lot of money and get a great product, but are left wondering if we spent too much or if the less expensive deal would have been good enough.

Here are three things that we tend to spend too much money on and (perhaps) the reason why we do it, and how to fix it.

No. 1 -- Online shopping

Item: Online products. Reason: Laziness/ease. Fix: So often we see something we need right away, then order it online (even on Amazon) knowing full well that it will take a few days to get to us. The easiest fix of all is to just go to a local store and pick the item up. The rewards are plentiful: You'll get to see and feel the product up close and personal, you'll get it right away and you'll be supporting a local business (your neighbor!).

No. 2 -- Car insurance

Item: Auto insurance. Reason: Confusion/roadblocks. Fix: There are several car insurance sites and programs online (like Coverage.org ), that can help you compare and save. The insurance companies purposely make it difficult and confusing for you to compare and switch, with their reasoning being that once they got you, you'll be too frustrated to ever change. Car insurance is at an all-tim high right now, so making a change could save you hundreds of dollars.

No. 3 -- Gas

Item: Gas for our cars. Reason: Habit. Fix: Doing a little bit of research can save you a lot of money. And I mean a little bit of research. Simply download GasBuddy or other similar app and you may find cheaper gas that isn't even out of the way from your regular route. I literally just did a 10-second form fill-out on Gasbuddy.com and found that the cheapest gas in St. George is at Korner Mart Fuel at 851 W Sunset ($4.06 a gallon). Prices change daily, so keep this one handy.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: save money, southern utah, St. George, utah, washington county
Categories: Articles, Exclusive, Feature, featured, kdxu news, local news, Local Slide Banner, Southern Utah News, St. George City
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5