Southern Utahns Pay Too Much For These Three Things

We all like to save money, but still want quality products or services.

Unfortunately, we all too often save money and get stuck with something cheap. Or we pay a lot of money and get a great product, but are left wondering if we spent too much or if the less expensive deal would have been good enough.

Here are three things that we tend to spend too much money on and (perhaps) the reason why we do it, and how to fix it.

No. 1 -- Online shopping

Item: Online products. Reason: Laziness/ease. Fix: So often we see something we need right away, then order it online (even on Amazon) knowing full well that it will take a few days to get to us. The easiest fix of all is to just go to a local store and pick the item up. The rewards are plentiful: You'll get to see and feel the product up close and personal, you'll get it right away and you'll be supporting a local business (your neighbor!).

No. 2 -- Car insurance

Item: Auto insurance. Reason: Confusion/roadblocks. Fix: There are several car insurance sites and programs online (like Coverage.org ), that can help you compare and save. The insurance companies purposely make it difficult and confusing for you to compare and switch, with their reasoning being that once they got you, you'll be too frustrated to ever change. Car insurance is at an all-tim high right now, so making a change could save you hundreds of dollars.

No. 3 -- Gas

Item: Gas for our cars. Reason: Habit. Fix: Doing a little bit of research can save you a lot of money. And I mean a little bit of research. Simply download GasBuddy or other similar app and you may find cheaper gas that isn't even out of the way from your regular route. I literally just did a 10-second form fill-out on Gasbuddy.com and found that the cheapest gas in St. George is at Korner Mart Fuel at 851 W Sunset ($4.06 a gallon). Prices change daily, so keep this one handy.