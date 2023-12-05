The American Legion will host a special ceremony to honor the over 2,400 who were killed in the Pearl Harbor attack in Hawaii on December 7, 1941. The event itself will take place on December 7, 2023, at Tonaquint Cemetery.

The ceremony is only expected to last a few minutes with reverent flourishes expected to honor those who lost their lives in the attack.

David Cordero, the communications director for the City of St. George, said the event is in the name of solidarity for the catalyst that roped the United States into World War II.

Cordero said, “It was basically the beginning of the United States involvement in World War II at least with the combat involvement.”

Cordero said the event will be mostly silent and will take place at the exact same time as the attack back in 1941, albeit after time conversion.

Cordero said, “It’s going to be at 10:48 a.m., and why is it at 10:48 a.m.? Well, that’s the exact time taken into account the time zones when the attack happened in Hawaii. 7:48 in Hawaii, which is 10:48 a.m. Mountain Time.”

The ceremony will include a couple of key aspects from the American Legion that would be expected to when it comes to fallen U.S. soldiers.

Cordero said, “A few brief words will spoken by the American Legion Post Chaplain, Taps will be played and flags are brought to half-staff. Really short but poignant event, and it’s always worth remembering the sacrifices and the 2,400 sailors and infantry men that died that day.”

Again, the event will take place at Tonaquint Cemetery at 10:48 a.m. on December 7. All are welcome to attend this event that honors those lost during Pearl Harbor.