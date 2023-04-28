SR-18 In Southern Utah Still A Bottleneck With Road Work

Road work on State Route 18 continues and many residents are getting frustrated.

"Any new updates? I tried to get out of Diamond Valley today and ended up turning around and going home…how much longer will this be going on?" said Kathy M.

And ... "45 min wait wed. Nite at 630 going north at Veyo." said Marc B. on the SR-18 News Facebook page.

But the end may be in sight, at least temporarily. This is from the project's website:

Events for the Ironman North American Championship will be held the weekend of May 5-7. All construction operations will cease between Friday and Sunday to accommodate the event. You can find course maps here and more information about the race and any resulting traffic impacts here.

So, a temporary reprieve. But the project is far from over. Again, from the website:

"Work will continue through Fall 2023. Please expect:

Short travel delays at each location

Temporary signals, pilot cars, and flaggers

Equipment and workers near travel lanes

Daytime work Monday through Friday with occasional weekends"

The Utah Department of Transportation also said Saturday may be a little rough:

"On Saturday, April 29, crews will continue construction activities on State Route 18 during daylight hours. Please plan travel accordingly to accommodate for minor travel delays during this period. SMA (deformation-resistant stone matrix asphalt) paving will begin as early as Thursday, April 20 and continue through April 29 between Ledges and Diamond Valley (approximately SR-18 mile posts 9 to 13)

UDOT does offer citizens some recourse in case there are problems, with a hotline (866-777-1850) and an email address: sr18improved@utah.gov.

