St. George Attorneys Propose City Council Meeting Changes
(St. George, UT) -- St. George's City Council meetings could be changing. The city's legal department attorneys gave council members copies of "Robert's Rules of Order" last week. While Deputy City Attorney Jami Brackin said the council practices the order, the legal department is proposing the city formally codify it and additional rules the council doesn't follow.
