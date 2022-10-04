St. George City Manager Stepping Down

(St. George, UT) -- According to a press release, City Manager Adam Lenhard informed the St. George Mayor and City Council today that he is leaving to pursue other opportunities. In that press release, the city stated they wished Mr. Lenhard all the bestin his future endeavors and thanked him for the service he has provided to the City over the past four and a half years.Lenhard’s last day with the City will beNovember 1, 2022. The Mayor and City Council intend to begin the recruitment process for thenext City Manager as soon as possible.”