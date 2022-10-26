St. George City Offering Free Party Friday NIght at Tonaquint

ST. GEORGE — Tonaquint Nature Center Fall Festival has joined forces with Thunder Junction All-Abilities Park to create The Thunder Junction SPOOK-TRACK-ULAR — a fun and free event to celebrate Halloween. All are welcome at Thunder Junction (1851 S. Dixie Drive) on Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., for a variety of fun activities.

Admission is free for this family friendly event. In addition to games and a costume contest, there will be train rides and Halloween crafts available for $1 apiece.

“You don’t have to be a ghoul or goblin to join in on the fun,” said Recreation Supervisor Hannah Keller. “This is a great chance for families with younger children to get dressed up and get caught up in the Halloween spirit. Please have your children bring a bag to collect treats as they play the various games.”

The party is part of St. George City's Halloween celebration and is open to all, including St. George residents and non-residents alike. Thunder Junction All-Abilities Park is just off of Dixie Drive in St. George. The party and celebration should be concluded before night falls in Washington County. Additional information can be found on the city's website by clicking on the link listed below or by calling the city at 435-627-4000.

More information www.sgcity.org/spooktrackular

About Thunder Junction

The Thunder Junction All Abilities Park debuted in 2016. It features a dinosaur theme that includes wheelchair accessible playground equipment, including a “roaring” C.P. Huntington 1/4-scale train on a 2,700-foot track. All amenities are ADA accessible and include a climbing wall, covered pavilion, drinking fountains, picnic tables, playground, restrooms and splash pad.