If you’re looking for a city with a rapid rate of growth, you’ll be hard pressed to find many besides St. George. Such growth comes with lots of issues, projects, and other topics of infrastructure that need to be addressed by city officials.

Enter the State of the City Address. This annual speech given by St. George Mayor Michele Randall is meant to inform the public about what big issues will be tackled over the course of the new year.

The 2024 edition of this annual event will take place February 13 in the Dixie Convention Center at 3 p.m. with no entry fee required.

David Cordero, the marketing director for the city of St. George, said this event is one of many events at the beginning of the new year meant to celebrate what’s to come.

Cordero said, “Last year we had I would say probably close to 500 people come, and it was a record attendance for us. We put up over 300 chairs and they were all full with plenty of people standing.”

If the thought of crowds deters you from attending the event, never fear. The whole speech will be live streamed on YouTube through the Community Education Channel for your home viewing convenience.

Cordero said some of the key topics during the event include hot topics like infrastructure and water conservation among others.

Cordero said, “We usually focus on a few key subject matters. Basically, they include growth and infrastructure, water, quality of life, public safety, and transportation.”

The last topic of transportation won’t be covered in full due to another event taking place at the Dixie Convention Center on the same day that explains the topic in full detail.

Cordero said, “We don’t go into too much detail on transportation at the state of the city anymore, and you know why? It’s because we have the state of the city on the same day and in the same location as the Dixie Regional Transportation Expo, which is also on February 13 at the Dixie Center.”

Cordero said the Dixie Regional Transportation Expo is a great way to immerse yourself in all things transportation and works hand in hand with the city through the State of the City Address.

We’ll provide more details, including input from Mayor Randall herself, once we approach February 13.