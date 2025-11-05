Voters across Washington County have made their voices heard in several key municipal races.

In St. George, challenger Jimmie B. Hughes has unseated incumbent Mayor Michele Randall. Hughes captured 10,287 votes (54.85 %), while Randall earned 8,467 votes (45.15 %). For the City Council at-large race (two seats available), Natalie Larsen led the pack with 10,227 votes (30.27 %), Michelle Tanner followed with 9,434 votes (27.92 %), Jami Leavitt tallied 7,744 votes (22.92 %), and Greg Aldred received 6,385 votes (18.90 %).

In Washington City, Mayor Kress Staheli ran unopposed and remains in office. On the City Council, Kim Casperson led the two-seat contest with 3,591 votes (39.37 %), Bret Henderson followed with 3,452 votes (37.84 %), and Ed Tracey finished with 2,079 votes (22.79 %).

Over in Hurricane, Clark Fawcett secured a strong victory for mayor with 3,256 votes (67.66 %) compared to Nanette (Dutton) Billings’ 1,556 votes (32.34 %). In the City Council race for two seats, David B. Imlay was the top vote-getter with 3,007 votes (33.94 %), followed by Lynn L. Excell with 2,408 votes (27.18 %), Michael C. Hirschi with 1,887 votes (21.30 %), and Kevin Thomas with 1,557 votes (17.58 %).

In Santa Clara in the race for mayor, Jarett Waite won a close contest, receiving 1,036 votes, or 54.9 percent, defeating Ben Shakespeare, who earned 850 votes, or 45.1 percent.

For the Santa Clara City Council, voters selected Christa Hinton and Mark W. Hendrickson to fill the two available seats. Hinton led the field with 1,367 votes — about 43.8 percent — while Hendrickson followed with 1,102 votes, or 35.3 percent. Jimi Kestin finished third with 652 votes, roughly 20.9 percent.

In the Ivins mayoral race, Kevin Smith was elected unopposed, receiving 2,209 votes in total.

For the Ivins City Council, where voters selected two candidates, Mike Scott led with 1,630 votes, or 28.7 percent, followed by Dillon Hurt with 1,468 votes, or 25.9 percent. Shad Johnsen received 1,322 votes, and Wayne D. Pennington earned 1,257.

In Apple Valley, Mike Farrar won the mayor’s office with 218 votes (73.65 %) over Walter Earl Josey’s 78 votes (26.35 %). Scott Taylor and Kevin L. Sair earned the top two council votes with Scott Taylor receiving 208 votes (37.01 %) and Kevin Sair 164 votes (29.18 %). For the special two-year council seat, Annie Spendlove led with 230 votes (44.75 %) and Richard J. Palmer followed with 204 votes (39.69 %).

Other results around the region:

In Enterprise , Brandon Guy Humphries won the mayor’s race with 158 votes (64.23 %) vs. Mindee Davidson’s 88 (35.77 %).

In Rockville , Pam Leach was elected mayor with 64 votes (59.26 %) over Kimberlee Clark Arnold’s 44 (40.74 %).

In Springdale , Barbara Bruno won the mayor’s contest with 89 votes (57.42 %) vs. Pat Campbell’s 66 (42.58 %).

In Virgin , Jean Marie Krause secured mayor with 161 votes (72.85 %) vs. Matthew Reed Spendlove’s 60 (27.15 %).

These results are preliminary, and final tallies will be certified once all precincts report their counts.

