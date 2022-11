KDXU Election Center: Results Here

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The following are the results from the Utah Division of Elections for the Midterm Vote on November 8, 2022

---------------------------------

US Senate

MIKE LEE REPUBLICAN 70.88% 38748

EVAN MCMULLIN UNAFFILIATED 26.29% 14372

JAMES ARTHUR HANSEN LIBERTARIAN 01.74% 949

TOMMY WILLIAMS INDEPENDENT AMERICAN 01.09% 597

LAIRD FETZER HAMBLIN (Write-In) 00.0% 0

ABRAHAM KORB (Write-In) 00.0% 0

MICHAEL SEGUIN (Write-In) 00.0% 0

US Congressional District 2

CHRIS STEWART REPUBLICAN 86.66% 3748

NICK MITCHELL DEMOCRATIC 08.02% 347

CASSIE EASLEY CONSTITUTION 03.12% 135

JAYMAC MCFARLAND UNITED UTAH 02.20% 95

State Treasurer

MARLO M. OAKS REPUBLICAN 77.37% 75489

THOMAS ALAN HORNE UNITED UTAH 08.63% 8417

WARREN T ROGERS INDEPENDENT AMERICAN 07.46% 7281

JOSEPH GEDDES BUCHMAN LIBERTARIAN 06.54% 6379

State Senate 28

EVAN J. VICKERS REPUBLICAN 88.08% 1759

PATRICIA A. BRADFORD UNITED UTAH 07.81% 156

BARRY EVAN SHORT LIBERTARIAN 04.11% 82

Shall PAIGE PETERSEN be retained in the office of Justice of the Supreme Court of Utah?

YES 83.93% 77049

NO 16.07% 14751

Constitutional Amendment A

AGAINST 61.56% 62273

FOR 38.44% 38880

Washington County

County Commission Seat A

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote GIL ALMQUIST REPUBLICAN 75.58% 33966 ROBERT FORD DEMOCRATIC 24.42% 10977

County Commission Seat B

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote VICTOR IVERSON REPUBLICAN 73.88% 32957 CHUCK GOODE DEMOCRATIC 26.12% 11649

County Commission Seat C Special 2 year

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote ADAM SNOW REPUBLICAN 74.91% 33463 REBECCA WINSOR DEMOCRATIC 25.09% 11207

County Attorney

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote ERIC CLARKE REPUBLICAN 79.97% 34091 J. ROBERT LATHAM LIBERTARIAN 20.03% 8537

County Clerk/Auditor Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote SUSAN LEWIS REPUBLICAN 94.35% 37911 PATRICIA KENT (Write-In) 05.65% 2270

County Sheriff Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote NATE BROOKSBY REPUBLICAN 100.00% 38417

Local School Board 4

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote LARENE L. COX 100.00% 3584

Local School Board 5

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote DAVID B. STIRLAND 64.75% 3751 EDYTH LANG 35.25% 2042

Local School Board 6

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote BURKE STAHELI 60.42% 3848 KELLY BLAKE 39.58% 2521

Local School Board 7

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote NANNETTE SIMMONS 100.00% 4576

Shall K. JAKE GRAFF be retained in the office of Justice Court Judge of the Hildale City Municipal Justice Court?

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote YES 84.48% 32997 NO 15.52% 6063

Shall KARLIN S. MYERS be retained in the office of Justice Court Judge of the Hurricane City Municipal Justice Court?

Candidate % Popular Vote Popular Vote YES 81.59% 31543 NO 18.41% 7116

Shalll DOUGLAS A. WHITLOCK be retained in the office of Justice Court Judge of the Washington County Justice Court and the Enterprise City Municipal Justice Court?