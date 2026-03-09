Two roommates in southern Utah are facing numerous charges after police say they discovered a large cache of weapons and suspected illegal drugs inside a home in St. George. According to court documents, officers with the St. George Police Department arrested 37-year-old Dustin Mont Campbell and 36-year-old Erik Klaus Reisner after executing a search warrant at their residence earlier this month.

SEARCH WARRANT OBTAINED

Investigators told KDXU News the case began on March 4 when officers on patrol reportedly smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the backyard of the home. When police contacted the residents and were denied permission to search the property, officers obtained a warrant and returned to search the house and the surrounding area.

NARCOTICS & PARAPHERNALIA FOUND

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the search uncovered a wide range of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. In Campbell’s bedroom, officers reported finding marijuana products, plastic baggies, and a glass container containing suspected ground psilocybin mushrooms. Police also located a safe that allegedly contained suspected MDMA, often called “Molly”, along with a large quantity of a white powder believed to be cocaine.

FIREARMS STASH UNCOVERED

Investigators say the search also uncovered a large number of firearms. Court documents indicate officers found eight firearms in Campbell’s bedroom and 11 more firearms in a closet in Reisner’s room, bringing the total to 19 guns discovered inside the home.

ROLLED-UP DOLLAR BILLS

Police also reported finding items commonly associated with drug use in Reisner’s bedroom, including rolled-up dollar bills and additional suspected cocaine. Investigators said some of the suspected cocaine tested positive in a field test during the search.

ARRESTS MADE

Both men were arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail following the search. According to police, Reisner was booked on 15 charges, while Campbell faces 12 charges tied to suspected drug possession and other offenses.

LAW ENFORCEMENT CREDITED

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing as evidence collected during the search continues to be reviewed. The case highlights the ongoing work by local law enforcement agencies in southern Utah as they investigate suspected drug activity in rapidly growing communities like St. George.