St. George Prime: A Must-Do Activity Guide For Utah’s Dixie

Like most of you, I used to visit St. George every weekend before I went ahead and moved to this beautiful place.

Of course, that was 30 years ago and St. George has changed a lot since my days as just a Dixie tourist. However, being lucky enough to live here, I have tried to enjoy what St. George and Washington County have to offer.

Recently, travel site extraordinaire Tripadvisor.com came out with the definitive list must-do activities in our area. So, as residents, are we partaking of these cool activities? Here's how I did.

Red Hills Garden -- I've been there a few times, and it's beautiful, especially this time of year with the Christmas lights in full holiday mode. St. George Temple and visitor's center -- Yep, been there. This is a piece of history and a special religious spot for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Pioneer Park -- Been there. Great park, especially if it's cooler outside. Although it's been years. Brigham Young Winter Home Historical Site -- Been there. More history. Remember, a lot of theses pioneers lived here before air conditioning was invented. Thunder Junction All Abilities Park -- Went there recently, a fun place for kids of all ages. St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site at Johnson Farm -- Been there a few times. Gotta love the respect for the history of our world. Jacob Hamlin Home -- One of the first places I ever visited down here. The Hamblin home has been restored and is a realistic glimpse into our ancestors here in the Southern Utah. Kayenta -- It's a planned community, but also features shops and a surprisingly impressive live theater. Catch a show here, although make sure to check the age recommendations first. St. George Tabernacle -- Great piece of history and a great place to start your walking tour of St. George. Red Cliffs National Conservation Area -- Dinosaur prints, Candy Cliffs, soaring views. Definitely worth the effort. Historic Town Square Park -- Downtown St. George used to be, well, kind of boring, especially for kids. But not anymore with flowing water, plenty of shops and even a carousel. Coyote Gulch Art Village -- I thought they had me with this one, because I wasn't sure I'd been here. But after reading up on it, I believe they're just referring to the shops by Kayenta. Either way, it's fun to see.

So how did you do? Have you been to all 12?

