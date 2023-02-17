St. George’s Lake to Lake Race Not For the Faint of Heart

So, you like to run? And run? And run?

In a race sponsored by the St. George Recreation Department, but spanning several Washington County cities and towns, the Lake to Lake Relay (or Ultra) Race is coming up in southern Utah.

Starting at the Gunlock Reservoir and finishing at Sand Hollow State Park, amid the scenic splendor of the St. George area, the Lake to Lake Relay is sure to dazzle eyes, capture hearts and test souls. The 50-mile run scheduled for March 4 requires equal parts endurance and team camaraderie.

“This is such an amazing experience! I really enjoy the team aspect of this event,” said Kirstin Williams, a past participant in the Lake to Lake Relay and now helps put on race events for the City of St. George. “This is a race I would do over and over and over again.”

As one of the only relay events in Southern Utah, the Lake to Lake Relay can be run as a team or as an ultimate test of endurance for an individual. There are five divisions available:

Women (Must be all women)

Men (Can have up to one woman)

Co-ed (Max of five people with at least two women)

Ultra (one person)

2-person Ultra

“The Lake to Lake Relay is the only team race St. George Races has to offer,” said Aaron Metler, Recreation Manager for Races and Special Events. “It is high energy and has beautiful views of the area; it is great for connecting to nature and bonding with friends.”

Packet pickup will take place March 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. George Running Center (2736 E. Red Cliffs Drive). On March 4, participants will begin at 7 a.m. (6 a.m. for Ultra runners) near Gunlock Reservoir and run through beautiful landscapes, city trails and backcountry roads. After the relay race, a dinner at The Grille at Sand Hollow Resort awaits. Awards will be given out in several categories.

To sign up for the race, go here.

For more information, go to www.sgcity.org/sgrraces