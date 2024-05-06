On Saturday, May 11, letter carriers will collect food statewide to help the 317,000 Utahns facing hunger.

The Utah Food Bank is asking residents across the state to help “Stamp Out Hunger” by filling the blue reminder bag with non-perishable food and leaving it near their mailbox no later than 9 a.m. on May 11.

Local letter carriers will collect and deliver food donations to Utah Food Bank and its statewide network of 245 partner agencies.

All donations will be distributed to food pantries located in the community where the donation is made.

With inflation and high costs of living creating increased need, Utah Food Bank and their partner agencies are eagerly anticipating the success of this food drive.

Alternatively, donations can be dropped off at local food pantries, Utah Food Bank’s Salt Lake, Springville, St. George or Blanding warehouses, or any Harmons location.

Donated food should be commercially packaged, non-perishable items with an emphasis on items that are low in sodium, sugar, and corn syrup. Most needed food items include beef stew, chili, peanut butter, boxed meals and canned meats.

To encourage participation, reminder postcards and bags will be placed in mailboxes this week. Utah Food Bank is also in need of volunteers to help sort food on Saturday, May 11, from 1-5 p.m.

If you are interested, please contact Utah Food Bank’s volunteer department at 801-887-1234 or email volunteerinfo@utahfoodbank.org.

“Donations received through this food drive come at a crucial time as school gets out and many kids are left without access to school meal programs,” said Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President & CEO. “Community support of this effort will truly make a difference in the lives of the 1 in 10 Utah kids who are unsure where their next meal is coming from. We are hearing reports from our partners across the state that more and more of our neighbors are needing help, and their inventories are depleting at an alarming rate.”

The 32nd annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is sponsored nationally by the National Association of Letter Carriers in conjunction with the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association and United States Postal Service. For further information, visit UtahFoodBank.org.

