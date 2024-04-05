At long last, the messy (rain, snow, hail, etc.) weather has broken and we seem to be in for a long stretch of our patented sunshine-dominated days here in Southern Utah.

And just in time is a warning from the Washington County Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue team. As we all get set to go hiking, mountain biking, dirt biking, this caution is being put out there by the men and women who ultimately may have to save your life:

Spring weather is finally here and we have been seeing an increase in search and rescue calls the past couple weeks. It looks like we have a beautiful weekend coming up. Please be careful out there when recreating.

The Search and Rescue specialists offer this advice as well: