Stephen Wade Nissan is holding its Red Tag Sales Event once again this year and it’s your chance to win big!

The St. George Stephen Wade Auto Center hosted its first Cash Grab in correspondence with the event on Friday, Jul 14. Community members who had either purchased a car, shared the Red Tag Sale event on social media or entered online were entered to win. Three lucky people were chosen for the Cash Grab this week.

“I've been here since 2015 and so this is going on year eight,” Stephen Wade Auto Center Public, Relations Director Jamie Bahlmann said. So, this is one of my favorite times of the year when we give away cash with July’s Red Tag Sale. Where if they shared our message on social media, then we would have food trucks here and they would get a free item. That's kind of evolved into ‘we want to give away some cash’.”

attachment-Image (72) loading...

The auto center invited 20 people to the event. The other 17 who did not get chosen via raffle for the Cash Grab were awarded prizes like golf certificates, axe throwing, and more. Townsquare Media provided free pizza for those who didn’t win any cash.

TDS provided the blow up money station and several other local businesses like Guru's Sports Bar and Grill also helped out.

This year, Bahlmann said you can win up to $10,000. The three locals who participated today walked away with $3,100 in cash. Not a bad deal.

If you missed today’s event, there will be two more held this month. To learn more, visit https://www.stephenwade.com/redtagsale?specials=true