Portions of St. George Boulevard and 300 West Tabernacle were shut down on January 3 due to a fire that broke out at Gene’s OK Tires located at 362 West St. George Boulevard.

As of 12:44 p.m. the St. George Fire Department is working to extinguish the flames as fast as possible before things get out of hand, especially with an incoming storm that could potentially fan the flames even further.

Tiffany Mitchell, the public information officer for the St. George Police Department, took to Facebook to livestream the scene of the fire while advising residents to stay away from the area.

Mitchell said, “So what we’re dealing with right here is between 300 West and Bluff Street on St. George Boulevard is closed down both East and Westbound due to a business fire here. So that means you can't come off of Bluff onto the Boulevard right now, so you're going to have to go North or South of the Boulevard to be able to access the other side of town here.”

Officer Mitchell said to watch your speed as you’re making your way around the scene of the fire and to not take any unnecessary risks. She didn’t provide an ETA on when the situation was expected to calm down, but the St. George Fire Department is currently on the scene working to clear the scene of any dangers as fast as they can.

We reached out to Chief Robert Stoker of the St. George Fire Department for a comment, but due to the chief most likely fighting the fire alongside the other first responders, we probably won’t hear from him until the situation has died down.

We’ll update this article as more information is released regarding the Gene’ OK Tires fire.