Utah to Start Summer with More Water Than Anticipated

A solid snowmelt from the winter season is providing Utah’s reservoirs with more water than anticipated going into the summer months.

A good amount of the state isn’t listed as having immediate drought conditions; However, officials from the Intermountain West Drought and Climate Outlook still advise residents to be cautious as the high temperatures begin to appear across the state.

Water managers across Utah are holding onto as much reservoir storage as possible as the beehive state begins summer in better condition than some of the surrounding states such as Arizona and New Mexico.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/28/24

Helicopter Hard Landing in Southern Utah Leads to Minor Injuries

Four people received minor injuries after a helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Hildale on May 27.

The reason for the emergency landing is not known. The helicopter was a sight-seeing venture that took off from a field in the area before making the emergency landing in a subdivision near State Route 59.

All four occupants of the vehicle received minor injuries, but none required medical transport.

Paraglider Crash Injures Man in Washington County

A man in Washington County is recovering from a paraglider crash that occurred on May 27.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told members of the press that the paraglider went down due to a mechanical problem near Blue Springs Reservoir.

The paraglider was transported to the hospital via helicopter with injuries on his back and legs, but he’s reported to be OK.

City Budget Public Hearings Scheduled for St. George

The City of St. George will hold two public hearings and an open house for the new city budget which will be used throughout the coming year.

The open house is scheduled for June 4 in the city council chambers of city hall, while the public hearings are scheduled for June 13 and June 20. Both public hearings will begin at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers of city hall.

City officials welcome all St. George residents to attend and participate in the proceedings as the new city budget is established.

Gas is Still Expensive in Southern Utah Despite Decline

According to AAA’s gas report for the morning of May 28, Southern Utah drivers are still paying more than the rest of the state when it comes to a gallon of unleaded.

Wayne County has the most expensive gas in the state at $4.12 per gallon, Beaver Garfield County’s average is $3.94 per gallon, and Kane County’s average is $3.95 per gallon.

Washington County’s average is $3.81 per gallon while Iron County is the cheapest among the Southern Utah counties at $3.59 per gallon.

