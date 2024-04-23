KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 196

Statewide News – 04/23/24

Kevin Bacon Returns to Payson for “Footloose” Celebration

Actor Kevin Bacon was guided by students as he wandered the halls of Payson High School, the location where the 1984 film “Footloose” was filmed.

Bacon entered the school on Saturday where he visited his old locker which he hadn’t seen in about 40 years and may never see again since Payson High School is scheduled for demolition in Spring 2025.

The actor then spoke to students at the football field who pledged to create 5,000 essential resource kits for Bacon’s Six Degrees foundation which provides assistance to overlooked communities. Of course, the night ended with Payson High School prom...and you can probably guess one of the songs they danced to.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/23/24

Teens Seriously Injured in Scooter/Vehicle Accident

Two 14-year-old teenagers were seriously injured, and an 18-year-old woman was arrested on the evening of April 19 following a scooter/vehicle accident in St. George.

One girl and one boy riding a motorized scooter had to be air lifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Northern Utah after colliding with a vehicle while the scooter was traveling around 50 mph down the street of 3000 East near Livia Drive with no headlights.

The woman driving the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence as well as leaving the scene of the accident before the authorities could question her.

Panguitch Lake Opens to Fisherman Following 2 Week Closure

Officials from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources have lifted the emergency closure for fishing on Panguitch Lake after two weeks of emergency measures.

The closure was issued due to a crack that was discovered on the Panguitch Lake Dam on April 10.

Fishermen are now able to access the lake just a week after the evacuation notice was lifted for residents of the area.

Maloy and Moore Host Field Hearing Over Possible Road in Conservation Area

A public field hearing was hosted by Utah Congressman Celeste Maloy and Blake Moore on the afternoon of April 22 to bring awareness to what Utah officials are calling a case of federal overreach for the right of way to build a road through a Southern Utah conservation area.

The county officials who testified at the hearing voiced their disdain for the way the road is being built as the county and state have already spent millions of dollars to build the road in a way that wouldn’t affect the endangered Mojave Desert tortoise that lives in the area.

Opposers to the hearing attended the event to express their opinion that there shouldn’t be any road through the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area. They also stated how local and indigenous voices were excluded from the proceedings as the hearing occurred under a weeks' notice and happened in the middle of a workday 30 minutes away from St. George.

New Food Pantry Opening in Hurricane

The Utah Food Bank will open a new food pantry later this year in Hurricane at 600 North and 500 West by the city’s power department.

The over 9,000 square foot facility will have a new warehouse and pantry space to be used by the Utah Food Bank.

The new location is possible through a partnership with the Five County Assocation of Governments and will assist Hurricane residents with issues related to food insecurity. More details can be found in the full article on ABC 4 Utah written by Derick Fox.

