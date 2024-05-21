KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 216

Statewide News – 05/21/24

Body Found at Snowbird Resort in Utah

A body that was recovered on the morning of May 20 at the Snowbird Ski Resort has been identified as a skier who went missing the previous day.

Charles Esposito, 60, was unfortunately found dead after leaving his home to go skiing on May 19. Family members grew concerned over Esposito’s wellbeing after he failed to return home that evening.

An investigation is ongoing to confirm the cause of death which hasn’t been confirmed by the police.

New Study States Utah is the Most Religious State

A new study from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute named Utah as the most religious state in the United States.

The study claimed that over 75% of Utah residents have a religious affiliation of some kind. Alabama took second place with 63% of residents having a religious affiliation.

The study identified religious tendencies as people who attend a congregation during the time the study was made.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/21/24

Man Arrested Following False Reports of Armed Robbery in St. George

About a dozen officers responded to reports of an armed robbery on May 18 in St. George only to find it was a false report.

Officers found David Michael Bowman at the scene described in the report and no armed robber in sight. Bowman was confronted about the false report and the man admitted that he was hoping to get a ride to Provo to see his family. No actual address was provided by Bowman.

Bowman was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of falsifying an emergency report involving injury or death as well as other charges. Bowman also has a history of giving false reports to police.

Hurricane Preschool Teacher Sentenced for Sexual Crimes

Benjamin Stewart, a former Hurricane preschool teacher, has been sentenced on charges involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The crime reportedly took place when Stewart was working at the Hurricane Childhood Center. Stewart pleaded guilty to sending explicit images to a child and attempting to do the same with other minors.

Stewart will serve a year at the Purgatory Correctional Facility due to the guilty plea. Stewart could also qualify for a shorter jail time depending on his behavior.

Public Meeting Today for George Washington Boulevard Environmental Study

The City of St. George will host a second public meeting for the George Washington Boulevard environmental study today.

Anyone interested in participating should head to St. James Park (741 St. James Lane) at 4 p.m. The meeting is expected to last until 6 p.m.

