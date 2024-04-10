KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 189

Statewide News – 04/10/24

Utah to Host Delegation from International Olympic Committee

Utah officials continue the push for another chance to host the Winter Olympic Games in 2034 as delegates from the International Olympic Committee make their way to the beehive state this week.

The Switzerland-based committee will visit the various venues that would be used in a potential Utah 2034 Winter Olympic Games as a part of a new less formal approach to the selection process.

The committee will also visit the French Alps later this month for a possible 2030 Winter Olympic Games location, and a formal decision will be made for both Utah and the French Alps before the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Rainbow Trout Population Explodes in Utah for 2024

Officials from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources claim the rainbow trout population is thriving this year throughout the beehive state.

Wildlife experts believe the boom in population has to do with the heavy snowfall seen throughout the Winter which tents to help rainbow trout thrive in their habitat.

It’s not just their number as their size looks hearty and healthy as well. Three batches of rainbow trout were restocked at Nine Mile Reservoir in 2023, and the fish now weigh over two pounds on average and are longer than 16 inches.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/10/24

Crack Appears on Panguitch Dam Prompting Emergency Response

A crack was discovered on the 140-year-old reservoir dam on Panguitch Lake in Garfield County, causing authorities to issue a “Level 2 Emergency Situation.”

A 17-mile closure of State Route 143 went into effect on April 8 around 9:30 p.m. as authorities work to fix the situation before a potential flooding situation for the small Southeastern Utah town.

While the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office did issue the emergency on April 9, they said it’s not at the point where an evacuation is needed. If an emergency evacuation was required, residents throughout the area would have a bit of time as the water would take a while to reach the main area of Panguitch.

Hurricane Fire Threatens Other Structures Due to Winds

Fire crews across Southern Utah assisted Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue with a substantial residential fire on April 8 at 10:34 p.m.

The fire that started in the backyard spread to the home with heavy flames reported by first responders. Due to the windy weather at the time, the flames were threatening to spread to another home to the South.

Captain Tyler Ames from the Hurricane Valley Fire District said several fire crews worked to minimize the damage to the southern home while other crews worked to extinguish the flames found in the northern home. Fire fighters rescued two dogs from the fire but unfortunately found a pet cat dead among the flames. The fire was extinguished by 1:30 a.m.

Officers on the Lookout for Bald Eagle Shooter in Cedar City

Utah conservation officers in Cedar City are asking residents for assistance in locating a shooter who injured a bald eagle in the area on February 29, leading to the death of the federally protected bird.

Due to the severity of the injuries found on the bald eagle, officials unfortunately had to euthanize the bird to stop its suffering. The eagle was shot through the left wing with what’s believed to be a rifle.

