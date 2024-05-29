KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 220

Statewide News – 05/29/24

Cannon Statue to Move from Utah to DC

A statue of Martha Hughes Cannon, Utah’s first female senator, will be transported to Washington D.C. at the National Statutory Hall.

Utah officials will host a send-off party for the statue on June 5 with the public invited to the event too. Music, food, and various family activities will be available for those in attendance.

The move for the statue has been planned for years but was delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The statue currently resides on the third floor of the Utah Capitol, just outside the old state Supreme Court Chambers.

Internet Connectivity Program Ends Tomorrow

About 75,000 Utah residents could lose access to internet on May 30 as the Affordable Connectivity Program comes to an end.

The program assists residents with acquiring affordable internet by paying part of the bill, but state officials report the money has run dry.

Those applied to the program must begin paying their internet bill without assistance or drop their internet service all together to save money.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/29/24

Police Report Human Remains in Kane County May Belong to Missing St. George Woman

Authorities in Kane County have found human remains who may belong to a missing St. George woman. An ATV rider reported the location of the remains while driving south of Duck Creek.

A press release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office expressed their belief that the remains may be Courtney Lynn Townsend, a woman who was reported missing from St. George in November 2023.

Authorities will transport the human remains to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm what many St. George residents hope isn’t true.

Elderly Man in Kane County Airlifted to Hospital Following Motorcycle Crash

A 77-year-old man in Kane County was airlifted to the hospital on Memorial Day after the man crashed his motorcycle into the guardrail near mile marker 78 of US 89.

Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, a helicopter was called to the scene to provide medical transport.

While the current condition of the man isn’t known at this time, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said the man may have his helmet to thank for keeping him alive.

SGPD Warns of Reckless Driving and its Legal Ramifications

The St. George Police Department is reminding residents of the dangers of reckless driving. Officer Blackwell of the SGPD appeared on the May 21 edition of Traffic Tuesday to give more details on what it means to drive recklessly.

Officer Blackwell said those who drive recklessly could be fined around $690 depending on the case, and their license could be revoked for two years if deemed necessary.

More information can be found on the SGPD’s Facebook page where they update St. George residents about various issues and outstanding crimes.

